DOH-12 records 237 new COVID-19 infections

HEALTH • 18:30 PM Mon Jul 12, 2021
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of July 12, 2021 (6:00 PM)

TWO-HUNDRED-THIRTY-SEVEN (237) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

TWO-HUNDRED-THIRTY-FOUR (234) NEW RECOVERIES

SIX (6) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Two (2) reported deaths from Sto. Niño, South Cotabato

Two (2) reported deaths from General Santos City

One (1) reported death from Banga, South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Lake Sebu, South Cotabato

Overall, there are a total of 23,775 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 2,963 (12.46%) are active cases, 20,052 (84.34%) recoveries and 756 (3.18%) COVID-19 related deaths.

