DOH-12 records 237 new COVID-19 infections
By:
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker
COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of July 12, 2021 (6:00 PM)
TWO-HUNDRED-THIRTY-SEVEN (237) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
TWO-HUNDRED-THIRTY-FOUR (234) NEW RECOVERIES
SIX (6) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS
Two (2) reported deaths from Sto. Niño, South Cotabato
Two (2) reported deaths from General Santos City
One (1) reported death from Banga, South Cotabato
One (1) reported death from Lake Sebu, South Cotabato
Overall, there are a total of 23,775 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 2,963 (12.46%) are active cases, 20,052 (84.34%) recoveries and 756 (3.18%) COVID-19 related deaths.