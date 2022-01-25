DOH-12 records highest number of COVID-19 in Region 12 at 450

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of January 25, 2022 (6:00 PM)

FOUR-HUNDRED-FIFTY (450) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

TWO-HUNDRED-SIXTY-SEVEN (267) NEW RECOVERIES

FIVE (5) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Three reported deaths from General Santos City

One reported death from Mlang, North Cotabato.

One reported death from Norala, South Cotabato.

Overall, there are a total of 60,713 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 2,342 (3.86%) are active cases, 56,011 (92.26%) recoveries and 2,340 (3.85%) COVID-19 related deaths.