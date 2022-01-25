  Tuesday Jan, 25 2022 10:37:00 PM

DOH-12 records highest number of COVID-19 in Region 12 at 450

HEALTH • 18:45 PM Tue Jan 25, 2022
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of January 25, 2022 (6:00 PM)

FOUR-HUNDRED-FIFTY (450) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

TWO-HUNDRED-SIXTY-SEVEN (267) NEW RECOVERIES

FIVE (5) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Three reported deaths from General Santos City

One reported death from Mlang, North Cotabato. 

One reported death from Norala, South Cotabato. 

Overall, there are a total of 60,713 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 2,342 (3.86%) are active cases, 56,011 (92.26%) recoveries and 2,340 (3.85%) COVID-19 related deaths.

 

May be an image of text that says 'Republic ofthe Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF JANUARY 25, 2022 6:00 PM SANTOS CITY SARANGANI 128 ALABEL GLAN 35 5 KIAMBA 12 MAASIM 10 MAITUM 11 MALAPATAN 1 MALUNGON NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 24 ALAMADA ANTIPAS CARMEN 3 3 3 8 KABACAN KIDAPAWAN CITY 47 LIBUNGAN 6 M'LANG 3 PIGCAWAYAN PIKIT 11 11 TULUNAN 9 (Page f DOH Center Health Development Soccsksargen Region 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic the Philppines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region FICEL REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF JANUARY 25, 2022 6:00 PM SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE BANGA KORONADAL CITY 7 42 LAKESEBU NORALA POLOMOLOK STO. NIÑO 3 1 11 1 12 SURALLAH TANTANGAN 4 TUPI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE BAGUMBAYAN 3 ESPERANZA 1 4 ISULAN 12 KALAMANSIG LAMBAYONG LEBAK 2 2 5 1 PRESIDENT QUIRINO TACURONG CITY REGION XII 9 450 f DOH Center for Health Development Soccsksargen Region (P2of 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic ofthe Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS OF JANUARY 25, 2022 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY SARANGANI PROVINCE COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES 79 KIAMBA 2 MAASIM COTABATO PROVINCE 10 ALAMADA ANTIPAS 3 3 1 ARAKAN BANISILAN KIDAPAWAN CITY 2 26 MAGPET M'LANG 3 14 2 PIGCAWAYAN SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE BANGA KORONADAL CITY 5 31 64 OLOMOLOK TANTANGAN 9 (Page f DOH- Health Development Soccsksargen Region 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic ofthe Phlppines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS JANUARY 25, 2022 SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 6:00 PM BAGUMBAYAN ISULAN PRESIDENT QUIRINO TACURONG CITY 3 1 2 7 267 REGION XII f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page2of2) 2of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

 

