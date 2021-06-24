  Thursday Jun, 24 2021 04:47:27 AM

DOH-12 records highest single day recovery tally 392

HEALTH • 19:45 PM Wed Jun 23, 2021
63
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker

COTABATO CITY -- Regional COVID-19 tracker as of June 23, 2021 (6:00 PM)

TWO-HUNDRED-FORTY-SEVEN (247) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

THREE-HUNDRED-NINETY-TWO (392) NEW RECOVERIES

ELEVEN (11) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

One (1) reported death from Midsayap, North Cotabato

Two (2) reported deaths from Makilala, North Cotabato

Three (3) reported deaths from General Santos City

One (1) reported death from Pigcawayan, North Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Kalamansig, Sultan Kudarat

One (1) reported death from Isulan, Sultan Kudarat

One (1) reported death from Esperanza, Sultan Kudarat

One (1) reported death from Tacurong City, Sultan Kudarat

Overall, there are a total of 19,328 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,667 (18.97%) are active cases, 15,095 (78.10%) recoveries and 563 (2.91%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF JUNE 23, 2021 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOSCIT CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 71 BANISILAN 7 KABACAN 6 KIDAPAWAN CITY MAKILALA 2 2 MATALAM 2 MIDSAYAP TULUNAN SARANGANI PROVINCE 3 2 ALABEL 1 GLAN KIAMBA 3 1 1 MALUNGON f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page1of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic of Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF JUNE 23, 2021 6:00 PM SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE BANGA 5 KORONADAL CITY 66 LAKESEBU NORALA 1 2 POLOMOLOK SURALLAH TAMPAKAN 5 11 2 1 T'BOLI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE ESPERANZA 4 ISULAN 9 KALAMANSIG 3 LAMBAYONG 4 LEBAK 5 PALIMBANG PRESIDENT QUIRINO 2 5 TACURONG CITY REGION XII 21 247 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page2 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic the Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS OF JUNE 23, 2021 PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 6:00 PM COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES 44 ANTIPAS ARAKAN CARMEN 5 3 12 39 KABACAN KIDAPAWAN CITY 39 LIBUNGAN 3 MAGPET MATALAM 3 2 PIKIT PRESIDENT 3 5 TULUNAN SARANGANI PROVINCE 7 GLAN KIAMBA 12 6 MAASIM MAITUM 1 MALAPATAN 40 4 27 MALUNGON (Page o f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic the Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES JUNE 23, 2021 6:00 PM AS SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE BANGA KORONADAL CITY 7 68 LAKESEBU 23 POLOMOLOK 9 SURALLAH TANTANGAN TUPI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 5 ESPERANZA KALAMANSIG 1 5 PRESIDENT QUIRINO TACURONG CITY REGION XII 1 10 392 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

