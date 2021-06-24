DOH-12 records highest single day recovery tally 392
COTABATO CITY -- Regional COVID-19 tracker as of June 23, 2021 (6:00 PM)
TWO-HUNDRED-FORTY-SEVEN (247) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
THREE-HUNDRED-NINETY-TWO (392) NEW RECOVERIES
ELEVEN (11) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS
One (1) reported death from Midsayap, North Cotabato
Two (2) reported deaths from Makilala, North Cotabato
Three (3) reported deaths from General Santos City
One (1) reported death from Pigcawayan, North Cotabato
One (1) reported death from Kalamansig, Sultan Kudarat
One (1) reported death from Isulan, Sultan Kudarat
One (1) reported death from Esperanza, Sultan Kudarat
One (1) reported death from Tacurong City, Sultan Kudarat
Overall, there are a total of 19,328 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,667 (18.97%) are active cases, 15,095 (78.10%) recoveries and 563 (2.91%) COVID-19 related deaths.