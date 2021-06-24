DOH-12 records highest single day recovery tally 392

COTABATO CITY -- Regional COVID-19 tracker as of June 23, 2021 (6:00 PM)

TWO-HUNDRED-FORTY-SEVEN (247) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

THREE-HUNDRED-NINETY-TWO (392) NEW RECOVERIES

ELEVEN (11) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

One (1) reported death from Midsayap, North Cotabato

Two (2) reported deaths from Makilala, North Cotabato

Three (3) reported deaths from General Santos City

One (1) reported death from Pigcawayan, North Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Kalamansig, Sultan Kudarat

One (1) reported death from Isulan, Sultan Kudarat

One (1) reported death from Esperanza, Sultan Kudarat

One (1) reported death from Tacurong City, Sultan Kudarat

Overall, there are a total of 19,328 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,667 (18.97%) are active cases, 15,095 (78.10%) recoveries and 563 (2.91%) COVID-19 related deaths.