  Saturday Sep, 04 2021 01:14:54 PM

DOH-12 records highest single day tally of COVID-19 positive at 542

HEALTH • 05:30 AM Sat Sep 4, 2021
33
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of September 03, 2021 (6:00pm)

FIVE-HUNDRED-FOURTY-TWO (542) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

FOUR-HUNDRED-EIGHTY-NINE (489) NEW RECOVERIES

NINETEEN (19) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

One (1) reported death from Kidapawan City

One (1) reported death from Malapatan, Sarangani

One (1) reported death from Isulan, Sultan Kudarat

Two (2) reported deaths from Alabel, Sarangani

Two (2) reported deaths from Kiamba, Sarangani

Two (2) reported deaths from Maasim, Sarangani

Five (5) reported deaths from General Santos City

Three (3) reported deaths from Koronadal City

Two (2) reported deaths from Tulunan, North Cotabato

Overall, there are a total of 38,325 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 4,906 (12.80%) are active cases, 32,190 (83.99%) recoveries and 1,222 (3.19%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF SEPTEMBER 2021 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 73 ALAMADA 5 ALEOSAN 6 ANTIPAS CARMEN 17 2 KABACAN KIDAPAWAN CITY 9 LIBUNGAN 30 3 MAGPET 10 M'LANG PIKIT 23 6 PRESIDENT ROXAS 7 TULUNAN f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page of3) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region JOHALOFFICE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF SEPTEMBER 2021 6:00 PM SARANGANI PROVINCE ALABEL GLAN KIAMBA 28 36 14 MAASIM MAITUM 24 10 MALAPATAN 46 MALUNGON SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE 32 BANGA 7 KORONADAL CITY 54 NORALA 13 POLOMOLOK 26 STO.NIÑO 4 SURALLAH 5 TANTANGAN 3 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Pag2o 3) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF SEPTEMBER 2021 6:00 PM SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE BAGUMBAYAN 4 ESPERANZA 1 ISULAN 4 KALAMANSIG 1 LAMBAYONG 1 LEBAK LUTAYAN PALIMBANG PRESIDENT QUIRINO 3 1 1 4 25 TACURONG CITY REGION XII 542 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page3of3) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region PRICES REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS SEPTEMBER 2021 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES 65 ALAMADA 2 ARAKAN 4 BANISILAN CARMEN 6 1 KABACAN KIDAPAWAN CITY 3 72 LIBUNGAN 3 MAGPET MAKILALA 2 15 16 M'LANG PIGCAWAYAN 5 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page of of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic the Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region FFIGE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS SEPTEMBER SARANGANI PROVINCE 2021 6:00 PM ALABEL GLAN 52 60 14 MAASIM 3 MAITUM SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE 15 KORONADAL CITY 46 4 POLOMOLOK TANTANGAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 22 11 COLUMBIO 5 ESPERANZA ISULAN 30 25 PRESIDENT QUIRINO SENATOR NINOY AQUINO 1 1 TACURONG CITY REGION XII 6 489 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page2o 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

 

