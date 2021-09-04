DOH-12 records highest single day tally of COVID-19 positive at 542

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of September 03, 2021 (6:00pm)

FIVE-HUNDRED-FOURTY-TWO (542) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

FOUR-HUNDRED-EIGHTY-NINE (489) NEW RECOVERIES

NINETEEN (19) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

One (1) reported death from Kidapawan City

One (1) reported death from Malapatan, Sarangani

One (1) reported death from Isulan, Sultan Kudarat

Two (2) reported deaths from Alabel, Sarangani

Two (2) reported deaths from Kiamba, Sarangani

Two (2) reported deaths from Maasim, Sarangani

Five (5) reported deaths from General Santos City

Three (3) reported deaths from Koronadal City

Two (2) reported deaths from Tulunan, North Cotabato

Overall, there are a total of 38,325 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 4,906 (12.80%) are active cases, 32,190 (83.99%) recoveries and 1,222 (3.19%) COVID-19 related deaths.