DOH-12 records highest single day tally of COVID-19 positive at 542
COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of September 03, 2021 (6:00pm)
FIVE-HUNDRED-FOURTY-TWO (542) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
FOUR-HUNDRED-EIGHTY-NINE (489) NEW RECOVERIES
NINETEEN (19) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS
One (1) reported death from Kidapawan City
One (1) reported death from Malapatan, Sarangani
One (1) reported death from Isulan, Sultan Kudarat
Two (2) reported deaths from Alabel, Sarangani
Two (2) reported deaths from Kiamba, Sarangani
Two (2) reported deaths from Maasim, Sarangani
Five (5) reported deaths from General Santos City
Three (3) reported deaths from Koronadal City
Two (2) reported deaths from Tulunan, North Cotabato
Overall, there are a total of 38,325 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 4,906 (12.80%) are active cases, 32,190 (83.99%) recoveries and 1,222 (3.19%) COVID-19 related deaths.