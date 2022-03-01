DOH-12 records lowest number of COVID-19 infections in Region 12

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of February 28, 2022 (6:00 PM)

COTABATO CITY - Only 11 persons have contracted COVID-19, the lowest since the pandemic hit the Soccsksargen region almost 2 years ago or in March 2020.

In its bulletin Monday, DOH-12 also reported 81 patients who have recovered while only two have died.

The fatalities were all from Tampakan, South Cotabato

Overall, there are a total of 69,629 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 651 (0.93%) are active cases, 66,449 (95.43%) recoveries and 2,497 (3.59%) COVID-19 related deaths.