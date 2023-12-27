DOH: Fireworks-related injuries now 52

MANILA – The Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday reported 24 new cases related to fireworks, bringing the total tally of injuries to 52.

In its latest case bulletin, the DOH said the additional injuries included five cases of amputations -- three minors and two adults-- resulting in lost or mangled fingers and hands.

They are all males who used illegal Boga, Plapla, Five-star and Goodbye Philippines fireworks, and the legal whistle bomb.

“The 24 new cases of fireworks-related injuries, ranging from 5 to 52 years of age, involve only one female,” the DOH said.

“Twenty-two or 92 percent occurred at home or nearby streets. Twenty-one or 88 percent had active involvement, with 16 or 67 percent of the fireworks being illegal.”

The top three regions which logged the most number of cases are the National Capital Region with 20 or 38 percent of the total tally, Central Luzon with six cases or 12 percent, and Soccsksargen with five cases or 10 percent.

The DOH has also acknowledged the efforts of the Philippine National Police (PNP), particularly its crackdown on prohibited firecrackers and indiscriminate use of firearms.

“We continue calling on our mayors and barangay captains – once again, it is time to lead. Our Centers for Health Development are operationalizing this call to action,” it said.

Crackdown

Meanwhile, the PNP said it has so far arrested eight violators due to the illegal possession, use or sale of banned firecrackers worth PHP190,390.

“Magtutuloy yung mga random inspections natin pati na sa mga malalaking markets, mga bangketa para siguraduhin na hindi tayo malulusutan ng mga prohibited firecrackers at nagbabala tayo sa mga kababayan natin na patuloy na nagbebenta ng mga illegal na paputok na mabigat ang kakaharapin niyo pong kaso sa ilalim na RA (Republic Act) 7183 (An Act Regulating the Sale, Manufacture, Distribution and Use of Firecrackers) and other Pyrotechnic Devices. na may pagkakakulong ng hindi bababa sa anim na buwan (Our random inspections will continue even in the big markets and sidewalks to make sure that prohibited firecrackers will not get through us. We also we warn those who continue to sell illegal fireworks that they will face serious charges under which is RA 7183 with a penalty of at least six months imprisonment),” PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said in an interview with reporters.

In a separate interview, Lt. Arturo Garingan of the PNP Firearms and Explosives Office (FEO) said they are also working with the Anti-Cybercrime Group and other stakeholders in cracking down on illegal firecrackers sold online.

“Let us only buy from licensed sellers because they have gone through the proper process and they underwent a firecracker safety seminar,” he added.

Online sellers of illegal firecrackers would face charges for violation of RA 7183 and RA 10175 or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

Fire safety

Meanwhile, the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) said a 20 percent increase in fire-reported incidents from January to Dec. 24 this year.

In a television interview, BFP spokesperson Fire Supt. Analee Atienza said 15,679 fire incidents were reported in this period, compared with 12,000 incidents in the same period last year.

Atienza appealed to the public to always check their power lines and electrical systems to avoid fire.

She also urged them to coordinate with the BFP to identify the fire hazards in their respective areas.

The BFP has raised a red alert status for the New Year revelry, which means no personnel would be allowed to go on leave to ensure a full response to emergencies.

It would also increase the visibility of its personnel in public places, especially in transportation terminals, churches, malls, and major establishments nationwide. (PNA)