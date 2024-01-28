DOLE issues pay rules for Chinese New Year holiday

MANILA – The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) on Saturday reminded employers and employees that the “no work, no pay” policy will be implemented during the Chinese New Year holidays on Feb. 9 and 10, which have been both declared as special non-working days.

In Labor Advisory 01, series of 2024, the department advised employers to pay their employees the correct remuneration on those days.

“On a special (non-working) day, ‘no work, no pay’ will be implemented unless the company has a policy or collective bargaining agreement that gives salary for that day,” it said in a statement posted on social media.

The department explained that an employee who works on a special (non-working) day will be paid an additional 30 percent of his/her daily wage for the first eight hours of his work (basic wage x 130 percent).

An employee who works overtime will receive an additional 30 percent of his/her hourly income on that day (hourly rate of the basic wage x 130 percent x 130 percent x number of hours worked).

For work done during the special day that also falls on the employee's rest day, the employer shall pay the employee an additional 50 percent of the basic wage on the first eight hours of work (basic wage x 150 percent).

For those who will work more than eight hours during the special day that also falls on the employee's rest day, the employer shall pay the employee an additional 30 percent of the hourly rate on the day (hourly rate of the basic wage x 150 percent x 130 percent x number of hours worked).

Malacanang issued Proclamation 368, series of 2023, declaring Feb. 10 (Chinese New Year) as an additional special (non-working) day and Proclamation 453, series of 2024, declaring Feb. 9 as an additional special (non-working) day.

Chinese New Year is the festival celebrating the beginning of a new year on the traditional lunisolar Chinese calendar. (PNA)