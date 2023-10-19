Dolphins spotted in spectacular Sarangani Bay encounter

GEN. SANTOS CITY - In a remarkable marine life monitoring effort in Sarangani Bay, approximately 60 dolphins were spotted by a team from DENR Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office (PENRO) of Sarangani and the Protected Area Management Office Sarangani Bay Protected Seascape (PAMO-SBPS) on Friday, October 13.

In his first monitoring experience as the head of PENRO Sarangani, PENR Officer Shalimar A. Disomangcop together with the marine mammal monitoring team sighted around 10 Risso's dolphins (Grampus griseus), which are known for their distinctive scarred features, and 40 to 50 Spinner dolphins (Stenella longirostris) which are famous for their playful and acrobatic nature. ### (With report and photos from PENRO Sarangani)