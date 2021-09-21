Drowned 31-year-old South Cotabato resident found

KORONADAL CITY --- Rescuers found along a river at the border of Barangays Santa Cruz and Magsaysay the cadaver of a 32-year-old man drowned in rampaging floodwaters in Tampakan town late Sunday.

The victim, Eric Sardito Diosma, 32, was positively identified by relatives, according to Rolly Doane Aquino, acting South Cotabato Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Officer.

Diosma was swept downstream by floodwaters spawned by heavy rains earlier Sunday.

Aquino said efforts by responders from the Tampakan local government to locate Diosma was stymied by inclement weather.

Diosma’s cadaver was found Monday morning along a river several kilometers from upstream where he was helplessly swept away by flood spawned by heavy downpours.