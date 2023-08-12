Drug bust nets 4 suspects, P100K shabu

GEN. SANTOS CITY - A buy-bust operation conducted by joint operatives of the PNP, PDEA Sarangani Provincial Office, and PDEA Regional Special Enforcement Team (RSET) inside a lodging house in Beatiles Ext., Barangay Dadiangas South, General Santos City on August 10, 2023, 8:04 in the evening led to the arrest of four drug personalities and confiscation of illegal drugs.

Director Aileen T Lovitos, PDEA ROXII Regional Director identified the arrested suspects as Omar Jamahali , 29, fisherman; Irene Jalli , 32, factory worker; Johara Allian , 24, helper; and Cherry Ann Mendoza, 19, jobless. All are residents of Brgy. Labangal, General Santos City.

Confiscated during the operation were four sachets of suspected Methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu weighing more or less 15 grams with an estimated street value of Php 102,000.00, assorted drug paraphernalia, cellular phone, and the buy-bust money.

Cases for violation of Article II of RA 9165 or The Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 will be filed against the suspects who are detained at PDEA ROXII Custodial Facility.