Drug dealer in Maguindanao busted in PDEA operation

COTABATO CITY --- Anti-narcotics agents confiscated P136,000 worth of shabu from a trafficker arrested in Buluan, Maguindanao Friday.

Juvenal Azurin, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, said the suspect, Jaher Guiapal, is now in their custody, to be prosecuted for violation of Republic Act 9165, or Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Azurin said Guiapal was arrested early Friday after selling 20 grams of shabu, or methamphetamine hydrochloride, to non-uniformed PDEA-BARMM agents.

Besides shabu, PDEA-BARMM agents also recovered from Guiapal’s possession mobile phones he used in transacting with contacts in Buluan and nearby towns in Sultan Kudarat.

Guiapal is now clamped down in PDEA-BARMM’s detention facility.