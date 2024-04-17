Drug peddler arrested, P426K shabu seized in Marawi

CAMP SK PENDATUN, Maguindanao Norte - Combined police personnel from city police office, city drug enforcement unit, police mobiel groups and provincial police office apprehended one drug suspect in a buy-bust operation conducted on April 15, 2024, at Brgy. Cadayonan II, Marawi City, Lanao del Sur.

Based on the report from Marawi City Police Station, they launched the operation with a poseur-buyer who transacted with alias "Carim" and his two cohorts infront of an eatery of the aforesaid place.

As they were about to finish the drug selling transaction, the poseur buyer carried out the signal for the arresting team to execute arrest against the suspects.

Upon execution of arrest, one of the suspects sensed that they were transacting with a police operative and shouted which resulted for his two cohorts to speed off riding their white NMAX motorcycle without plate number headed towards Prep Road, Brgy. Beyabadamag, Marawi City, and were able to evade arrest.

The operating team confiscated the following pieces of evidence from the arrested suspect: two heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing white crystalline substance believed to be shabu approximately weighing 62.71 grams with worth P426,428.00 (buy-bust item); boodle money and the shabu.

An actual physical inventory of the pieces of evidence was conducted on site and in the presence of the suspect and was witnessed by a DOJ representative, an elected Brgy. Official, and a media representative.

The arrested suspect along with the seized pieces of evidence are now in the custody of Marawi CPS for proper disposition.

Arrested suspect will be facing charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 also known as "Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 20022," while manhunt operation will be conducted to trace the two at-large suspects.

PRO BAR Regional Director, Brig. Gen. Prexy Tanggawohn, expressed his high regard for the dedication of the operating teams, showcasing the PRO's commitment to eradicating the proliferation of illegal drug trade in the region. He further asks the support of the general public to cooperate with the PNP by reporting the whereabouts of the at-large suspects and/or any illegal avtivities in their area.