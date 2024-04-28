  Sunday Apr, 28 2024 10:52:55 AM

DSWD advises 4Ps cash grants beneficiaries to use ATM cards wisely

Breaking News • 06:30 AM Sun Apr 28, 2024
By: 
Zaldy De Layola/PNA
VALIDATION. Personnel of the Department of Social Welfare and Development and Philippine Statistics Authority validate the membership of Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) beneficiaries at the 23-C Mini Forest Boulevard gym in Davao City (PNA)

MANILA - Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) eligible beneficiaries may now claim their cash grants from select Land Bank of the Philippines branches using ATM (automated teller machine) cards or from accredited merchants via Point-of-Sale (POS), the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) said Friday.

DSWD Assistant Secretary for Disaster Response Management Group and spokesperson Irene Dumlao cautioned the beneficiaries using the new system when claiming their cash grants and spend them only for the intended purpose -- education and health of their monitored children

“We know that our beneficiaries have been looking forward to this. We remind them to be vigilant as they claim their cash grants to avoid untoward incidents,” Dumlao said in a news release.

The payouts which started on April 13 cover regular beneficiaries and the retroactive payment for the households that were reactivated as a result of the assessment using the Social Welfare and Development Indicators (SWDI).

The beneficiaries can check the complete list of the LandBank servicing branches nearest them through https://www.landbank.com/find-us.

Dumlao advised the beneficiaries to engage with their respective municipal links or provincial links should they have questions or clarifications regarding the ongoing payout.

“With the ongoing payout, it is also important that our beneficiaries only refer to the Department’s official social media accounts for accurate information and announcements,” she said.

The 4Ps is the flagship program of the national government on poverty reduction and social development implemented by the DSWD.

It provides cash grants to extremely poor households to improve their health, nutrition, and education, particularly for children aged 0 to 18. (PNA)

