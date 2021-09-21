  Tuesday Sep, 21 2021 06:02:34 AM

Duterte OKs pilot in-person classes in 'minimal risk' areas

GOVERNANCE/POLITICS • 15:30 PM Mon Sep 20, 2021
Ma. Teresa Montemayor
REMOTE LEARNING. A student attends her online class. The Palace announced on Monday (Sept. 20, 2021) the approval of the pilot implementation of face-to-face classes in areas classified with "minimal risk" for the coronavirus. (PNA photo by Jess Escaros)

MANILA – President Rodrigo Duterte has approved the pilot implementation of face-to-face classes in areas classified with "minimal risk" for the coronavirus.

In a televised public briefing, Education Secretary Leonor Briones said the schools for pilot in-person classes, expected to begin in two months, should pass the Department of Education's safety assessment qualifications.

"Local governments must allow it because they will host the face-to-face classes. There also must be written consent from the parents that they will allow their children to join the pilot classes," Briones said.

Only about 100 public schools nationwide located in minimal risk areas and a limited number of learners would be allowed to participate.

"So we could see how it works, and then we add 20 private schools that they submit plans for this," Briones said.

Briones said for kindergarten, only 12 learners will participate and 16 learners for Grades 1 to 3.

Those attending technical or vocational classes in five senior high schools would be limited to 20 learners.

"No learner shall be forced to attend the pilot implementation of face-to-face classes," the DepEd said in a statement.

The pilot classes will be conducted with a combination of face-to-face classes in school and distance learning modalities for two months.

Face-to-face classes shall be conducted half-day every other week, with participating schools ensuring that class schedules are arranged equitably so that all qualified learners have the opportunity to attend face-to-face classes.

"While the public schools have already undergone a selection process, the private school participants will still undergo selection," the statement read.

The operational guidelines for the face-to-face classes have been prepared by the DepEd and Department of Health, with the support of the World Health Organization, the United Nations Children’s Fund and other organizations specializing in children’s health.

It also lists steps to prepare school personnel, learners and the community before the school reopening.

At the start of the pandemic last year, schools and learners adopted remote learning, changing the way students are educated. (PNA) 

