Fair weather seen across PH Monday

WEATHER • 09:30 AM Mon Mar 4, 2024
Ma. Cristina Arayata

MANILA – Fair weather will prevail over most parts of the country Monday, the weather bureau said.

"The easterlies will cause generally fair weather, although isolated rains are still likely, especially in the eastern section of the country," Obet Badrina of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

No tropical cyclone is expected to develop or enter the country throughout the week, Badrina added.

He said the northeast monsoon or "amihan" affecting extreme Northern Luzon will bring light rain showers over Batanes, Cagayan, and Isabela.

PAGASA forecast the rest of the archipelago to experience isolated rain showers caused by the easterlies and localized thunderstorms.

Severe thunderstorms could result in flash floods or landslides, PAGASA added.

Meanwhile, moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas will prevail over the northern and eastern sections of the country.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate coastal waters. (PNA)

