Family of doctors starts free services to soldiers, former rebels

COTABATO CITY – A family of doctors is providing free medical services to the personnel and families of the Army’s 102nd Infantry Brigade (Bde) and its Citizen Armed Forces Geographical Active Auxiliary Units (CAA) in the Zamboanga Sibugay province.

“Our primary objective is to ensure that soldiers and their families have access to quality healthcare services without any financial burden,” said Dr. Amy T. Adona, co-administrator of the Tagaloguin-Adona Polymedic and Diagnostic Center Incorporated (TAPDCI) based in Ozamiz City, in a statement Tuesday.

The initiative materialized after the 102BDE and TAPDCI signed a memorandum of partnership agreement on July 22 at the 1st Infantry Division (ID) headquarters in Labangan town, Zamboanga del Sur province.

“By joining hands, the 102BDE and TAPDCI aim to promote the overall health welfare of those who dedicate their lives to safeguarding our freedom and security,” Adona said of their family advocacy.

Adona, a reserve Army colonel herself, said the healthcare services are not limited to soldiers and their families under the 102Bde but also to the CAAs and former rebels.

Adona said TAPDCI, through his family of doctors – husband, son, daughter, and son-in-law – would render basic health services to some 8,000 soldiers, CAA members, former rebels, and their families periodically.

Of the 86 soldier-patients they have diagnosed so far, Adona said they found hypertension, acute gastritis, and acute gouty arthritis as prevailing diseases.

“If the need arises, we would refer them to co-doctors who have specialization of their health needs,” Adona said, adding that their charity works are non-political.

Meanwhile, Brigadier General Elmer Suderio, the Army’s 102Bde commander, expressed his gratitude to TAPDCI for the realization of the partnership.

"This opportunity will boost the morale and dedication of our soldiers to serve the people and protect the nation,” Suderio said.

Maj. Gen. Antonio Nafarrete, the 1ID commander, lauded the initiative by the 102Bde for actively pursuing partnerships that bring tangible benefits to the military community.

By providing free health services, he said both 102Bde and TAPDCI are “demonstrating their commitment to the welfare of those who selflessly serve the nation.”

Last month, Adona and partner doctors also initiated an outreach program in Tawi-Tawi in partnership with the Western Mindanao Command.

During the June 13-14 health mission in the islands of Mapun and Taganak in Tawi-Tawi province, the doctors administered 29 minor surgeries, 23 circumcisions, 560 dental, and 401 medical services, among others. (PNA)