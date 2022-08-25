Female CTG medic, 2 others yield in Sultan Kudarat

A female medic of the communist terrorist group and her comrades surrendered to the military troops in Lebak town, Sultan Kudarat on Wednesday, August 24, 2022.

Maj. Gen. Roy Galido, Commander of Joint Task Force Central identified the surrendered personalities as a.k.a. Lyn/Ren, 29, female, Platoon Medic; a.k.a. Dok, 38, male; and a.k.a. CJ, 31, male, political guide, all of Platoon Madrid, West Daguma Front, Sub-Regional Committee Daguma, Far South Mindanao Region (WDF, SRC Daguma, FSMR).

The three submitted themselves and handed over their firearms to the 37th Infantry Battalion based in Barangay Tibpuan, Lebak. Lt. Col. John Paul Baldomar, Commanding Officer of the 37IB said the surrender is a result of their intensified intelligence and focused military operations.

Based on the report, the former rebels decided to surrender because of the hardships and pressure brought about by the continuous conduct of focused military operations and the series of encounters they had with the government forces that resulted in the neutralization of some of their leaders. They also lack moral and financial support from the leadership of FSMR.

Surrendered personalities turned over two M16A1 rifles. They are currently undergoing custodial debriefing and processing for their inclusion in the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (ECLIP).

Lt. Gen. Alfredo Rosario, Jr., Commander of Western Mindanao Command, said the surrender of the CTG remnants of West Daguma Front is an indication of its continuous downfall. “I attribute this success to the untiring efforts of 37IB and the entire 603rd Infantry Brigade to conduct FMO against the armed components of the SRC DAGUMA and ROC FSMR. This is also attributed to the effectiveness of CSP operations in the sitios that are considered to be the mass base of the CTGs.”