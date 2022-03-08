Floods hit Iligan, destroy bridges, submerge communities

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY – Two cities in Northern Mindanao Region on Monday suspended classes and work as the low pressure area (LPA) caused flooding in several communities.

A memorandum issued by Iligan City Mayor Celso Regencia said Sunday’s torrential rains have caused major roads and bridges to flood, making them impassable to vehicles.

He said some areas were affected by landslides as reported by the City's Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (DRRMC), which damaged the roads and other infrastructures.

"For our constituents to clean their respective homes and prevent our workers and students from the effects of the LPA, work in both private and public government offices and classes in all levels in public and private schools are hereby suspended," Regencia said.

The mayor though required workers in the public safety services, emergency response, medical services, and disaster response to continue with their operations.

As of Monday morning, the Iligan-DRRM Office conducted several rescue operations, one of which was at Zone Caugmaran, Barangay Suarez, from midnight to 7:40 a.m.