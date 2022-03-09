Floods, landslides displace 300 SoCot town residents

KORONADAL CITY – At least 300 individuals were temporarily displaced after flash floods hit parts of the municipality of Lake Sebu and the near environs in South Cotabato the past two days.

In an interview on Wednesday, Rolly Aquino, officer-in-charge of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO), said the evacuees were from the villages of Takunel and Poblacion, and two other sub-villages submerged by floodwaters following hours of moderate to heavy rains.

A low pressure area affected parts of Mindanao and the Visayas on Monday and Tuesday.

“The internally displaced persons are now staying at their barangay gymnasium and a local church,” Aquino said.

A team from the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council is currently conducting an assessment on the damage brought by the flash flood, and landslide incidents in Barangay Maculan and other areas.

In Barangay Ned, Aquino said two motorcycle-riding men were washed away by a strong river current while crossing a flooded bridge.

“One of the victims survived, but the search and rescue team of Barangay Ned found dead the missing individual at 6:15 am. Wednesday some 800 meters from the bridge where the incident occurred,” Aquino said.

He said the road connecting Barangay Ned and Sepaka in the town of Surallah remains impassable after it was destroyed by a flash flood and landslide.

“We will try to go to Barangay Ned today via Bagumbayan, Sultan Kudarat,” Aquino said.

Aquino assured that the PDRRMO has ample stock of packed relief items for the affected families.

In T’boli town, at least 30 fishponds were destroyed by flash flood affecting 10 farmers in Barangay New Dumangas.

Dante Tidula Jr., chairman of New Dumangas, said a house was also washed away by surging floodwaters.

“Four families in flood-prone areas were also forced evacuated,” Tidula said.

He said they are also verifying a report that a local government unit-operated riverbank resort in Barangay Laconon was destroyed by a strong current when the water overflowed. (PNA)