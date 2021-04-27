Former councilor killed, wife, brother wounded in GenSan gun attack

GENERAL SANTOS CITY --- Investigators are still clueless on the fatal ambush here Sunday night of a former councilor in a nearby town, an attack that left his spouse and brother wounded.

Police Major Yol Hilado, chief of the Police Precinct 3 here, said Tuesday they are still trying to identify the killers of the 41-year-old Montasher Celozar Singcoy, who died on the spot from bullet wounds.

Singcoy was a former municipal councilor in nearby Malapatan town in Sarangani, about an hour away via overland travel from this city.

Singcoy and his wife, Akiba, and his brother, were together in a car that motorcycle riding men trailing behind shot with pistols while at Barangay Baluan here, en route to somewhere.

Singcoy, who was hit in the head and in different parts of his body, died instantly.

Hilado said Singcoy’s wounded companions are now recuperating in a hospital.

Hilado said probers have initially theorized that either an old grudge or politics could have led to the ambush that resulted in the death of Singcoy.