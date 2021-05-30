Fr. Jun laid to rest

COTABATO CITY - Fr. Eliseo Mercado, OMI, missionary, ambassador of peace, theologian, philosopher, professor, lecturer, retreat master, writer, spiritual director, counsellor, artist, mystique, poet, the best chef, architect, gardener, nature lover, coffee drinker, politician in a positive sense, helper of the poor, true friend of the Muslims and GOAT, which means Greatest Of All Time,” has been laid to rest.

That was how Fr. Hilario Asilo, OMI described Fr. Jun.

The Oblates bury Fr. Jun on his 73rd natal day Saturday, May 29, at the OMI cemetery in Tamontaka, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao.