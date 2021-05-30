  Sunday May, 30 2021 02:13:52 PM

Fr. Jun laid to rest

Church • 09:30 AM Sun May 30, 2021
56
By: 
NDBC/Edwin O. Fernandez
Photos courtesy of one of Fr. Jun's closest friends, Susan Anayatin, BARMM member of parliament.

COTABATO CITY - Fr. Eliseo Mercado, OMI, missionary, ambassador of peace, theologian, philosopher, professor, lecturer, retreat master, writer, spiritual director, counsellor, artist, mystique, poet, the best chef, architect, gardener, nature lover, coffee drinker, politician in a positive sense, helper of the poor, true friend of the Muslims and GOAT, which means Greatest Of All Time,” has been laid to rest.

That was how Fr. Hilario Asilo, OMI described Fr. Jun.  

The Oblates bury Fr. Jun on his 73rd natal day Saturday, May 29, at the OMI cemetery in Tamontaka, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao.

May be an image of one or more people, people standing and outdoors

May be an image of 1 person, standing and outdoors

May be an image of outdoors

May be an image of 3 people, people standing, tree and outdoors

May be an image of 1 person, standing and outdoors

May be an image of one or more people, people standing and outdoors

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

SPORTS: Donaire world champion na naman

Nonito Donaire Jr. made a stunning comeback in his boing career and is now the new WBC Bantamweight champion. This after he knockout French-...

Soldier hurt as NPAs ambush Army truck in Mati City coast

MATI CITY - Inambush ng mga hinihinalang miembro ng New Peoples Army ang military truck ng 66th Infantry Battalion sa Sitio Tagawisan, Barangay...

BANTAY BAGYO: Tropical Depression enters PH

The Tropical Depression east of Mindanao has entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility and was named #DantePH. At 4:00 a.m., the center of...

South Cotabato towns under water due to heavy downpour

KORONADAL CITY         

Fr. Jun laid to rest

COTABATO CITY - Fr. Eliseo Mercado, OMI, missionary, ambassador of peace, theologian, philosopher, professor, lecturer, retreat...