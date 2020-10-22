GenSan informal workers get over P14-M in gov’t aid

GENERAL SANTOS CITY – The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has released over PHP14 million in emergency employment and livelihood assistance this year to informal workers here.

Fatima Bataga, head of the DOLE field office, said Thursday the grants were part of the sustained rollout in the city of its flagship DOLE Integrated Livelihood and Emergency Employment Program amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

Under the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) component, she said over 3,000 informal workers received emergency employment at the height of enhanced community quarantine measures.

She said the beneficiaries were commissioned to work in their communities for 10 days and received salaries of PHP336 per day, the prevailing minimum wage rate in Region 12 (Soccsksargen).

Each received a total salary of PHP3,360 or over PHP10 million for the 3,000 beneficiaries from the city’s 26 barangays.

Bataga said most of them were tasked to sanitize their houses and surroundings under the “Bahay Ko, Bakuran Ko, Linisin Ko” work scheme, she said.

“Some of the beneficiaries were assigned to assist the distribution of relief packs in their barangays,” she said in a radio interview.

For the livelihood component, the official said they released around PHP4 million in grants this year to at least 280 beneficiaries.

Under the program, she said individual workers could avail of up to PHP20,000 each as seed capital for their chosen business ventures while a group of 25 recipients may propose for a maximum of PHP500,000 in project funding.

The grants, which are managed by their co-partner barangay or city local government units, are given to the beneficiaries in the form of materials and supplies, she said.

Bataga said among the latest recipients proposed ventures on food cart vending, welding, small bakery, vulcanizing and carpentry.

“We have an ongoing review and evaluation of project proposals for possible funding next year,” she added. (PNA)