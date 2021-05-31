Girl dies, dad missing in South Cotabato flashfloods

KORONADAL CITY - A 14-year-old girl was drowned while his father went missing after they were taken away by floodwaters when a major river traversing South Cotabato towns overflowed due to heavy rains spawned by TD Dante Sunday.

The body Divine Grace Moreno, a resident of Barangay San Miguel, Norala was fished out by search and rescue teams beside the Banga River in Purok Lambunao, Barangay BS Aquino, also in Norala.

His father Prudencio, 55, is still missing as of Monday noon.

Rolly Aquino, provincial disaster officer, said the floods also destroyed various infrastructures like walkways, hanging bridge, flood control dikes, rice fields and communities in the towns of Banga and Norala.

The girl’s mother, Maria, told reporters Divine Grace called through her mobile phone at 4 a.m. informing her that they were about to leave as the water rose to critical level and could no longer haul all the ducks.

Maria rushed to the duck area near a small nipa hut but her husband and daughter were gone.

Divine Grace body was fished out at 5 p.m. Sunday.

Search operations continue for missing Prudencio.

Aiza Lim, Norala Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Officer, said the flood water emanates from the upland towns of Tboli and Lake Sebu.

She said assessment on damages on crops and infrastructure was still going on.

In Isulan, Sultan Kudarat, the town next to Norala, disaster officials also rescued several families trapped in their homes Sunday when the Banga River that traverses in at least five villages overflowed.