Government nurse shot dead inside hospital 

COTABATO CITY - A man shot dead a government nurse amid their heated discussion before dawn Thursday in a hospital in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao.

Brig Gen. John Guyguyon, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, said the victim, Nelson Mantawil, was declared dead on arrival at the Cotabato City Regional Medical Center here.

Mantawil was a staff nurse in the Dinaig District Hospital in the town proper of Datu Odin Sinsuat.

In a report to Guyguyon’s office in Camp SK Pendatun in Parang town in Maguindanao, the Datu Odin Sinsuat Municipal Police said a certain Bots Nur was responsible for the death of Mantawil.

Mantawil and Nur are both ethnic Maguindanaons, according to sources residing in the town proper of Datu Odin Sinsuat.

The sources said Mantawil and Nur were having a loud altercation over something before shots rang through the hospital building.

The suspect had escaped before responding policemen could reach the scene.