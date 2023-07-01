Growing skeptic, 3 NPA rebels yield in N. Cotabato

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao Norte – Saying they have had enough of the difficult life in the mountains, three communist New People's Army (NPA) rebels voluntarily surrendered in North Cotabato province, the military here said Friday.

Maj. Gen. Alex Rillera, the Army’s 6th Infantry Division commander, identified the surrenderers only as “Emman,” “Oscar,” and “Bobong.”

They belonged to the NPA Guerilla Front 53, Sub-Regional Committee 3, Southern Mindanao Regional Committee.

According to Rillera, the trio grew skeptical about the rebel movement and turned themselves in to the Bravo Company headquarters of the Philippine Army's 90th Infantry Battalion (90IB) in Barangay Lower Paatan, Kabacan, North Cotabato on Thursday.

They brought along with them an M14 rifle, an M16 rifle, a Garand rifle, an M79 grenade launcher, and ammunition.

“We welcome their surrender with open arms,” Rillera said, adding that the surrender was made possible through the efforts of the 90IB troopers and the Army intelligence units based in North Cotabato.

He said the surrenderers, who are currently undergoing debriefing, would soon be enrolled in the government’s Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program. (PNA)