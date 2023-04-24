`Gunman’ in murder of GenSan police intel agent arrested

COTABATO CITY - Authorities cornered on Saturday in Polomolok, South Cotabato the suspect in the murder of an anti-terror police intelligence agent two days before in General Santos City.

Brig. Gen. Jimili Macaraeg, director of the Police Regional Office-12, said Sunday Jengilo Sotto, found by pursuing local officials and policemen in Barangay Klinan in Polomolok, is now detained.

Witnesses have pointed to him as the gunman who shot in the head Police Cpl. Razul Alongan with a .45 caliber pistol while in a roadside eatery in Barangay Fatima in General Santos City at about dusk Thursday, April 20.

Macaraeg said there is a seeming indication that Sotto was indeed the culprit in the murder of Alongan owing to his having hid in Barangay Klinan in Polomolok, not in his hometown in Alabel in Sarangani province, which is not too distant from General Santos City.

Macaraeg said police investigators and intelligence agents are now interrogating Sotto to determine his motive for killing Alongan, a Moro who belonged to the Maguindanaon tribe.