  Monday Apr, 24 2023 02:47:04 AM

`Gunman’ in murder of GenSan police intel agent arrested

TIMRA Reports • 18:15 PM Sun Apr 23, 2023
62
By: 
John M. Unson
Murder suspect  Jengilo Sotto is now in the custody of the Police Regional Office-12 (PRO-12 file photo) 

COTABATO CITY - Authorities cornered on Saturday in Polomolok, South Cotabato the suspect in the murder of an anti-terror police intelligence agent two days before in General Santos City.

Brig. Gen. Jimili Macaraeg, director of the Police Regional Office-12, said Sunday Jengilo Sotto, found by pursuing local officials and policemen in Barangay Klinan in Polomolok, is now detained.

Witnesses have pointed to him as the gunman who shot in the head Police Cpl. Razul Alongan with a .45 caliber pistol while in a roadside eatery in Barangay Fatima in General Santos City at about dusk Thursday, April 20.

Macaraeg said there is a seeming indication that Sotto was indeed the culprit in the murder of Alongan owing to his having hid in Barangay Klinan in Polomolok, not in his hometown in Alabel in Sarangani province, which is not too distant from General Santos City.

Macaraeg said police investigators and intelligence agents are now interrogating Sotto to determine his motive for killing Alongan, a Moro who belonged to the Maguindanaon tribe. 

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Mga sasakyan ng ilang kalahok sa SRAA sa Kidapawan, nadaganan ng puno

Ilang sasakyan ng mga delegado sa Soccsksargen Regional Athletic Association (SRAA) Meet 2023 nadaganan ng malaking puno dahil sa malakas na hangin...

UPDATE: SoCot police nabbed man, woman in murder of GenSan police officer

KORONADAL CITY – Police authorities in South Cotabato arrested Saturday a former communist rebel hitman who was the primary suspect in the murder of...

`Gunman’ in murder of GenSan police intel agent arrested

COTABATO CITY - Authorities cornered on Saturday in Polomolok, South Cotabato the suspect in the murder of an anti-terror police intelligence...

PNP chief Azurin grateful for 3 decades of ‘noble’ service

MANILA – Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. will end his eight-month “roller coaster” stint on Monday as he reaches...

Lord, you will show us the path of life.

Third Sunday of Easter 1st Reading – Acts 2:14, 22-33 But Peter standing up with the eleven, lifted up his voice, and spoke to them: “You who...