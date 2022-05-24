  Tuesday May, 24 2022 12:25:58 AM

Gunman killed in Zamboanga Sibugay hostage incident

TIMRA Reports • 20:30 PM Mon May 23, 2022
78
By: 
John M. Unson

COTABATO CITY --- Policemen shot dead a man who held a woman hostage in Ipil town in Zamboanga Sibugay at about noontime Monday.

Hostage taker Eduardo Pihana Andres died on the spot.

In a statement Monday, the Zamboanga Sibugay Provincial Police Office said investigators are still trying to determine why Andres held Irene Leyson, pointed a .45 caliber pistol on her head and threatened to shoot her if someone would intervene.

Leyson is a cashier of a vehicle insurance outfit adjacent to the Zamboanga Sibugay provincial branch of the Land Transportation Office in Ipil, capital town of the province.

Personnel of the Ipil Municipal Police Station tried to peacefully subdue Andres but were forced to neutralize him when he turned more restive and uncontrollable.

Leyson survived the incident unscathed.

Police forensic experts recovered beside the cadaver of Andres a .45 caliber pistol with serial numbers 125933. 

