  Monday Oct, 09 2023 01:02:09 PM

Gunmen kill public school teacher in Maguindanao Sur

Peace and Order • 10:00 AM Mon Oct 9, 2023
131
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

AMPATUAN, Maguindanao Sur  – Police here have launched a manhunt against three men on a motorbike who killed a teacher and took his motorbike Saturday night in Barangay Kauran.

Capt. Guiseppe Tamayo, police chief of Ampatuan, Maguindanao del Sur, identified the victim as Charles Candolo Fuentes, 30, a teacher of Kauran Elementary School in Barangay Kauran, Ampatuan town.

Tamayo said one of the suspects was arrested with the help of the Philippine Army at a checkpoint, also in Ampatuan.

“It was a case of ‘agaw motor’ (robbery),” Tamayo said, adding that the victim was heading for home and was flagged down by two men along the national highway.

One of the suspects took the teacher’s motorbike while the other shot the victim in the head and body. Two empty shells from cal .45 pistol were found at the crime scene.

The suspect, who was driving the teacher’s motorbike, was arrested by Army troopers at a checkpoint in Barangay Kapinpilan, about 10 kilometers from the crime scene.

Tamayo requested to withhold the identity of the arrested suspect, now detained at the police lockup cell, as follow operation is continuing. 

