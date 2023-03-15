  Wednesday Mar, 15 2023 05:10:40 PM

Gunmen strafe Maguindanao Norte village chair's home, nobody hurt

Local News • 11:00 AM Wed Mar 15, 2023
By: 
DXMS RADYO BIDA

COTABATO CITY -- Gunmen strafed the house of a village chairperson in Maguindanao del Norte on Monday night in what the village official believed was politically motivated.

Chairman Guiaber Dalinding of Barangay Simuay, Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao del Norte told DXMS Radyo Bida that gunmen using assault rifles fired at the main entrance of his residence at past 8 p.m.

"Luckily, nobody was hurt," he said, adding that he already had the names of the perpetrators who fired at his house situated along the national highway in Barangay Simuay.  "They were the same gunmen who tossed a hand grenade in my house in May last year," he added.

Dalinding said the attackers were also responsibole in the shooting of the brother of one of his village watchmen.

Police found eight empty shells along the highway near Dalinding's house.

Dalinding vowed to pursue cases against the perpetrators who he said belonged to a large armed group operating in Sultan Kudarat town.

