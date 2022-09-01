Guns, ammunition found in murder suspect’s house

COTABATO CITY --- The police seized firearms and assorted rifle parts and ammunition found in the house of a murder suspect who eluded arrest Wednesday.

Juhari Jamael Barong, who has a pending murder case in the Regional Trial Court Branch 9 in Marawi City, had escaped before policemen and soldiers could surround his house in Barangay Bandira Buisan in Taraka, Lanao del Sur at about 3:00 a.m. Wednesday.

The attempt to arrest Barong was jointly carried out by combined agents of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region and personnel of units under Lanao del Sur Provincial Police Office.

Col. Jibin Bongcayao, Lanao del Sur police director, Hanif Salic Jumail, who was inside Barong’s house when policemen came in to serve a warrant for his arrest, was immediately detained.

The warrant was signed by Judge Sittie Laarni Umpam who has not recommended any amount of bail for Barong's temporary release if he gets arrested.

Bongcayao said the policemen who raided Barong’s residence found an M14 assault rifle, a .22 caliber Beretta pistol, magazines for AK 47 Kalashnikov rifle, gun parts and 17 rounds of .50 caliber machinegun ammunition.

Bongcayao said Barong and Jumail shall be charged with illegal possession of firearms.

Jumail is now clamped down in a police detention facility.