  Sunday Aug, 22 2021 09:51:44 PM

Highest single day new infections in Region 12 at 488; four die in North Cotabato

HEALTH • 19:30 PM Sun Aug 22, 2021
21
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of August 22, 2021 (6:00 PM)

FOUR-HUNDRED-EIGHTY-EIGHT (488) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

ONE-HUNDRED-EIGHTY-NINE (189) NEW RECOVERIES

FIVE (5) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

One (1) reported death from Antipas, North Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Libungan, North Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Arakan, North Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Kidapawan City

One (1) reported death from Koronadal City

Overall, there are a total of 33,731 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,893 (11.54%) are active cases, 28,745 (85.22%) recoveries and 1,088 (3.23%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF AUGUST 22, 2021 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOSCT CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 68 ANTIPAS 1 ARAKAN 2 BANISILAN KABACAN 11 7 KIDAPAWAN CITY 26 LIBUNGAN MIDSAYAP SARANGANI PROVINCE 2 12 ALABEL 13 GLAN 33 KIAMBA MAASIM 2 1 MAITUM 13 MALAPATAN 3 MALUNGON 17 f Development Soccsksargen DOH Center for Health (Page of 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS AUGUST 22, 2021 SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 6:00 PM BAGUMBAYAN 4 COLUMBIO 2 ESPERANZA ISULAN KALAMANSIG 18 18 1 27 31 LAMBAYONG LEBAK PALIMBANG PRESIDENT QUIRINO 8 3 20 TACURONG CITY SENATOR NINOY AQUINO REGION XII 3 488 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page3of3) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'RTMENT Republic the Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region FFICC REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS AUGUST 22, 2021 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES 49 ARAKAN 3 BANISILAN 15 KIDAPAWAN CITY 31 TULUNAN SARANGANI PROVINCE 8 KIAMBA SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE 13 BANGA 2 KORONADAL CITY 16 POLOMOLOK TANTANGAN 2 8 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic the Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region HALOFFIC REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS AUGUST 22, 2021 6:00 PM SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE BAGUMBAYAN 3 ISULAN 7 KALAMANSIG 6 LAMBAYONG 7 TACURONG CITY REGION XII 19 189 f DevelopmentSoccsksargenRegion Soccsksargen DOH Center for Health (Page2of2) 2of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Highest single day new infections in Region 12 at 488; four die in North Cotabato

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of August 22, 2021 (6:00 PM) FOUR-HUNDRED-EIGHTY-EIGHT (488) NEW CONFIRMED CASES ONE-HUNDRED-...

Caritas Philippines defends COA after Duterte tirade

The Catholic Church’s social action arm has rallied behind the Commission on Audit after the agency received a tirade from President Rodrigo Duterte...

Your words, Lord, are spirit and life

Reading I Jos 24:1-2a, 15-17, 18b Joshua gathered together all the tribes of Israel at Shechem, summoning their elders, their leaders, their...

Cotabato Light announces power outage in Datu Odin Sinsuat

COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) today announces a scheduled power interruption for Monday, Aug, 23, in Barangay...

Cotabato State University gets P39.2-M dorm from BARMM

COTABATO CITY – The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) will construct a PHP39.2 million, three-story dormitory inside the...