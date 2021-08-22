Highest single day new infections in Region 12 at 488; four die in North Cotabato

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of August 22, 2021 (6:00 PM)

FOUR-HUNDRED-EIGHTY-EIGHT (488) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

ONE-HUNDRED-EIGHTY-NINE (189) NEW RECOVERIES

FIVE (5) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

One (1) reported death from Antipas, North Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Libungan, North Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Arakan, North Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Kidapawan City

One (1) reported death from Koronadal City

Overall, there are a total of 33,731 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,893 (11.54%) are active cases, 28,745 (85.22%) recoveries and 1,088 (3.23%) COVID-19 related deaths.