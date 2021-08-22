Highest single day new infections in Region 12 at 488; four die in North Cotabato
By:
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker
COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of August 22, 2021 (6:00 PM)
FOUR-HUNDRED-EIGHTY-EIGHT (488) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
ONE-HUNDRED-EIGHTY-NINE (189) NEW RECOVERIES
FIVE (5) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS
One (1) reported death from Antipas, North Cotabato
One (1) reported death from Libungan, North Cotabato
One (1) reported death from Arakan, North Cotabato
One (1) reported death from Kidapawan City
One (1) reported death from Koronadal City
Overall, there are a total of 33,731 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,893 (11.54%) are active cases, 28,745 (85.22%) recoveries and 1,088 (3.23%) COVID-19 related deaths.