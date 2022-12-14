House OKs creation of PH Congress–Bangsamoro Parliament Forum

MANILA – The House of Representatives on Tuesday adopted a resolution seeking the immediate creation and convening of the Philippine Congress-Bangsamoro Parliament Forum.

House Concurrent Resolution No. 6 was unanimously adopted after Valenzuela 1st District Representative Rex Gatchalian sponsored the resolution in plenary session.

In his sponsorship speech, the chair of the House Committee on Local Government noted that Republic Act 11054, which created the BARMM, was enacted into law out of the people’s desire for development and freedom from fear, violence and insecurity in Mindanao.

As mandated by RA 11054, “there shall be created a Philippines Congress-Bangsamoro Parliament Forum for purposes of cooperation and coordination of legislative initiatives.”

“Four years after the enactment of this important piece of legislation, much progress has been continuously moved toward lasting peace and development, but much work still needs to be done in sustaining the peace gains and addressing the many issues in the Bangsamoro Region,” said Gatchalian, who is also one of the authors of resolution.

“The Philippine Congress-Bangsamoro Parliament Forum, as embodied, will provide the platform for consultation, understanding and partnership between the National and Bangsamoro governments in formulating the necessary legislative measures that will bring sustainable socio-economic development and progress in the region,” he said.

In particular, he said the Parliament Forum will ensure that the legislative initiatives at the national and the regional levels are harmonized, as it will serve as the appropriate mechanism to address issues and concerns that require legislative action from both parties.

In a recent coordination meeting conducted by the Presidential Legislative Liaison Office, initial discussions have already been made to prioritize, among others, the Bangsamoro Transition Authority’s remaining priority codes like the Administrative Code, Revenue Code, Electoral Code, Local Government Code and Education Code, as well as other legislative initiatives that may hereafter be proposed for the continued cooperation of the Philippine Congress and the Bangsamoro Parliament.

“By creating the Philippine Congress-Bangsamoro Parliament Forum, we, in the House of Representatives, are also reaffirming our strong commitment of ensuring national government support for the regional autonomous government,” Gatchalian said

“For the smooth implementation of RA 11054 and attainment of lasting peace and development for the people of Mindanao and the whole Filipino people, we urged for the immediate creation and convening of the Philippine Congress-Bangsamoro Parliament Forum,” he added.

After passing HCR 6, the House immediately adopted Senate Concurrent Resolution No. 5 as an amendment to HCR 6, since a concurrent resolution must be passed in the same form by the two chambers of Congress.

The Senate has earlier approved its own concurrent resolution seeking to establish the Philippine Congress-Bangsamoro Parliament Forum last Dec. 6. (PNA)