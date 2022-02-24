  Thursday Feb, 24 2022 02:08:29 AM

IED explodes as politician's convoy passes by Maguindanao highway

Local News • 09:00 AM Wed Feb 23, 2022
92
By: 
DXMS RADYO BIDA

DATU ODIN SINSUAT, Maguindanao  – A roadside bomb was set off along the national highway here Tuesday afternoon while a convoy of local candidates was passing by.

Capt. Fayeed Cana, spokesperson for Maguindanao provincial police office, said nobody was injured in the explosion.

Cana said initial investigation showed that a convoy of Maguindanao provincial candidates was passing by Sitio Baka, Barangay Makir, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao at 4 p.m. when the blast occurred.

“The explosion happened about 100 meters from the lst vehicle in the convoy,” Capt. Cana said.

Cana said reelectionist Vice Governor Lester Sinsuat and his party was heading toward Barnagay Dalican, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao when the blast occurred.

“We can’t say as of now if it was for the convoy or for somebody else,” Cana said, adding that investigation continues.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Cotabato Light announces change of scheduled 11-hour brownout

COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) today announced the scheduled power interruption to take place originally ...

Cotelco announces scheduled power interruption for Feb. 26

POWER-OFF : MATALAM/M'LANG/KABACAN/KIDAPAWAN AREA When : FEBRUARY 26, 2022 (SATURDAY) Time : 8:00 AM - 12:00 NN (4 HOURS) Affected areas :...

Cop, 2 villagers hurt in Cotabato City shootouts 

COTABATO CITY  --- Two residents and a police officer were wounded while 11 others were arrested in a spate of gunfights here Tuesday night...

IED explodes as politician's convoy passes by Maguindanao highway

DATU ODIN SINSUAT, Maguindanao  – A roadside bomb was set off along the national highway here Tuesday afternoon while a convoy of local...

Alleged MILF members linked to gunrunning and illegal drugs arrested in Maguindanao

COTABATO CITY - Elements of PDEA BARMM together with Maguindanao PPO-PIU, PNP Maritme, PNP- HPG, 1st PMFC Maguindanao, 2nd MP, MAG- PPO PDEU, and...