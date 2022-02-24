IED explodes as politician's convoy passes by Maguindanao highway

DATU ODIN SINSUAT, Maguindanao – A roadside bomb was set off along the national highway here Tuesday afternoon while a convoy of local candidates was passing by.

Capt. Fayeed Cana, spokesperson for Maguindanao provincial police office, said nobody was injured in the explosion.

Cana said initial investigation showed that a convoy of Maguindanao provincial candidates was passing by Sitio Baka, Barangay Makir, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao at 4 p.m. when the blast occurred.

“The explosion happened about 100 meters from the lst vehicle in the convoy,” Capt. Cana said.

Cana said reelectionist Vice Governor Lester Sinsuat and his party was heading toward Barnagay Dalican, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao when the blast occurred.

“We can’t say as of now if it was for the convoy or for somebody else,” Cana said, adding that investigation continues.