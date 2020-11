MANILA - The Panahon.TV website posted the images to show the impact of Typhoon Ulysses.

Rescue operations in Bulalacao, Oriental Mindoro due to flashfloods caused by Typhoon #UlyssesPH.

Knee-deep flood in Salvacion Poblacion, Tinambac, Camarines Sur today, November 11, due to the heavy rains brought by Typhoon #UlyssesPH. (Photos courtesy of Shojimar Yoshida)