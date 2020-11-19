  Thursday Nov, 19 2020 02:32:44 PM

Indonesian diplomat vows support for North Cotabato

Economic News • 10:15 AM Thu Nov 19, 2020
Esther Roque
North Cotabato Gov. Nancy Catamco and Indonesian consul general Dicky Fabrian exchange memento. (LGU photo)

AMAS, Kidapawan City – An economic partnership between North Cotabato and Indonesia has been forged after an Indonesian diplomat visited North Cotabato Gov. Nancy Catamco on Wednesday.

Indonesian Consul General Dicky Fabrian and his staff met with Gov. Catamco at the latter’s office here where both parties agreed in principle to a partnership that will make agricultural products in North Cotabato find its way to Indonesia and products from largest Muslim country in the world send it product to North Cotabato City.

Catamco has proposed the holding of Agri-Expo and investment benchmarking once the Covid-19 pandemic is over.

“Business with Indonesia is highly feasible with the upcoming opening of the Central Mindanao Airport  (CMA) in Mlang,” she said in a statement, adding that North Cotabato agricultural products can be sent to Indonesia through direct flights from CMA.

Consul Fabrian welcomed Catamco’s proposal, saying both Jakarta and North Cotabato will benefit in terms of commerce and trade.

Indonesia has $7 billion US dollars investments to the Philippines and huge part of it went to Mindanao. (Esther Roque)

