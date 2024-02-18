IP community benefits clean water source from Bangsamoro Government

COTABATO CITY — In a significant development for the residents of Barangay Kinitaan in Upi, Maguindanao del Norte, approximately 1,377 individuals now have access to a reliable source of clean water. This achievement comes as the newly completed solar-powered water system level II was officially turned over to the village on February 14.



Funded by the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs (MIPA), the water system worth P3-million can produce 4,000 liters of clean water and features 10 tap stands strategically positioned to serve the community's needs.



Barangay Kinitaan has a population of 1,377, according to the 2020 Census, comprising approximately 2.33% of Upi's total population.



Mars Mariano, the barangay chairperson, expressed heartfelt appreciation to the regional government, especially to the MIPA, for choosing their barangay as a beneficiary of the vital infrastructure project.



“Ang water system ay hindi lamang ang Brgy. Kinitaan ang makikinabang dahil makikinabang na rin ang kalapit barangay namin,” Mariano said.



[The water system will benefit not only Barangay Kinitaan but also our neighboring communities.]



Prior to the establishment of the water system, residents, primarily from IP communities, had to travel long distances to fetch water from springs located far from their homes.



“Sana hindi lamang po ngayon natutuldukan ‘yung mga proyekto na galing sa ministry at Bangsamoro Government, dahil damang-dama po namin (ang suporta) ng gobyerno sa amin,” Mariano added.



[I hope we receive more projects from the ministry and the Bangsamoro Government, because we deeply feel the support of the government towards us.]



Rusman Musa, Project Engineer at the Bangsamoro Planning and Development Authority (BPDA) SDF-Project Management Office, highlighted the commitment of BARMM Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim to 'moral governance,' which aims to bring essential services closer to constituents.



“Asahan niyo po na patuloy ang aming suporta sa mga ganitong programa na magbibigay prayoridad sa mga kapatid nating IPs upang makaangat, ma-rebuild, rehabilitate at ma-develop (ang kanilang komunidad),” Musa said.



[Please expect our continued support for such programs that prioritize our fellow IPs, aiming to uplift, rebuild, rehabilitate, and develop their communities.]



The turnover ceremony was attended by various barangay officials, tribal leaders, IP women, and MIPA personnel, marking a significant milestone in the community's development. (Myrna Tepadan/BIO)