IPHO-Maguindanao condemns cyberbullying of health frontliner

COTABATO CITY – Maguindanao's top health official has appealed to the public to help fight coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) instead of cyberbullying health care front-liners.

"It has come to our attention that a recent malicious post was created by a certain netizen against a health care worker who serves as a front-liner against Covid-19. We, at IPHO-Maguindanao, condemn in the highest level these kinds of malicious posts, more so if without basis,” Dr. Elizabeth Samama said in a statement Saturday morning.

Samama also heads the Integrated Provincial Health Office (IPHO-Maguindanao).

Samama did not elaborate on the content of the social media post but said it appears to disparage the hardships and sacrifices of provincial health front-liners.

She said it was unfortunate that in the past eight months of battling Covid-19, some individuals would find time to post irresponsible materials on social media that harm the health workers.

“In this time of pandemic and the existence (of) rampant fake news, we should always serve as an avenue and a messenger of love and passion for truth-telling and nation-building,” Samama said.

To prevent similar attacks in the future, she said IPHO-Maguindanao would provide health workers with legal assistance to protect their rights.

“There are necessary protocols on handling situations during this time. Irresponsible post in social media is not one of them,” she added.

Samama, meanwhile, assured that IPHO-Maguindanao would closely work with government and non-government agencies to contain Covid-19 cases.

"Our health front-liners are overworked but we hear no complaints from them as they continue to attend to their job,” she said.