Dahilan ng blackout sa Kidapawan City, bumagsak na puno

Local News • 20:15 PM Tue Apr 30, 2024
KIDAPAWAN CITY - COTELCO team has found the fault that triggered a blackout across the city - a huge centenial tree hit the 69kV line between structures 064 and 065, located along the boundary of Barangay Meohao and Birada Kidapawan City, Cotabato.

Rehabilitation is underway. Kindly bear patience, as we are doing our best to restore our power supply.

Agad isinagawa ang clearing at rehabilitation sa nasirang power line sa gitna ng malakas na bugso ng hangin at ulan.

Unscheduled, dahil ito'y hindi natin inasahan. Maraming Salamat sa mga nagbigay ng pag-unawa at komento na mas magpapatibay ng aming Inspirasyon sa Serbisyo.

 

