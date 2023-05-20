ITCZ to bring rains over parts of Visayas, Mindanao Saturday

MANILA – Cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will prevail over Western and Central Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Palawan, and the Bangsamoro region due to the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ), the weather bureau said Saturday.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies, with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms due to the ITCZ or localized thunderstorms, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its 4 a.m. weather bulletin.

The tropical depression spotted outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) was estimated at 2,510 km. east of northeastern Mindanao as of 3 a.m. Saturday.

It has maximum sustained winds of 45 kph and gustiness of up to 55 kph, and is moving northward at 20 kph.

Light to moderate winds headed southeast to south will be felt over Luzon, with slight to moderate seas.

The Visayas and Mindanao will likewise experience light to moderate winds, but headed southwest to south, with similar coastal water conditions.

Zamboanga Peninsula, Davao Region, SOCCSKSARGEN and BARMM will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to ITCZ. Rest of Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to ITCZ / Localized Thunderstorms.

Light to moderate winds from southwest with slight to moderate seas.

The temperature in Metro Manila will range from 26°C to 33°C; Laoag City, 26°C to 33°C; Lipa City, 25°C to 33°C; Bacolod City, 27°C to 33°C; Metro Cebu, 25°C to 33°C; and Metro Davao, 24°C to 33°C. (PNA)