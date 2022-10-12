  Wednesday Oct, 12 2022 11:34:50 PM

Its final: Barangay and SK polls postponed until next year

GOVERNANCE/POLITICS • 20:00 PM Wed Oct 12, 2022
Vernon Bermudez/NDBC Manila

MANILA - President BongBong Marcos Jr. has signed into law the bill that suspends this year’s barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections that was originally slated for December 2022.

It appeared that the bill was signed into law last Monday simultaneous with the signing of the President of SIM registration act. It was published in the government's official gazette Wednesday.

Under Republic Act No. 11935, the 2022 village polls would be delayed for about 10 months since the next barangay and SK elections would be held on the last Monday of October 2023, and every three years after that.

 

