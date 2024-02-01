  Thursday Feb, 01 2024 06:21:21 AM

Japan pledges $5-M for BARMM food program

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 19:30 PM Wed Jan 31, 2024
By: 
Ma. Teresa Montemayor
MEAL PROGRAM. A school girl eats her meal at a school in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao in this undated photo. (Photo from WFP)

MANILA – The Japanese government has pledged to contribute about USD5 million to a farm-to-school meals program in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

In a news release Wednesday, the Japanese Embassy in the Philippines reported that Japanese Ambassador Koshikawa Kazuhiko signed and exchanged notes with World Food Programme (WFP) Philippines Country Director at interim Giorgi Dolidze for “The Project for the Promotion of ‘Farm-to-School’ Meals Programme Using Locally Harvested Products in the BARMM.”

The WFP will carry out the three-year project to support agricultural livelihood, boost nutrition and food security, and improve education in the BARMM.

It seeks to establish a school meal program for targeted municipalities in the BARMM to provide nutritious and diversified meals to about 10,000 students every school day.

It also seeks to strengthen linkages between local smallholder farmers and schools to enhance the integration of the school feeding supply chain.

In his speech, Koshikawa said he hoped that the project would bring children back to school and improve their focus and concentration on their studies.

"The project will not just boost livelihood, food security, and nutrition but also enhance agricultural and economic development in BARMM," he added. (PNA)

