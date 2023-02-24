Joint RDC-XII AdCom, ExCom push for separation of customs collection districts

QUEZON CIY – The Advisory Committee (AdCom) and Executive Committee (ExCom) of RDC XII passed Resolution No. 04, series of 2023, requesting President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. to issue an Executive Order to upgrade the Bureau of Customs (BOC) Sub-Port of Dadiangas into an independent Collection District.

In brief, the move is pushing for the separation of the Sub-Port of Dadiangas from the administrative control and jurisdiction of Collection District No. XII (Port of Davao).

The aforementioned RDC XII Committees convened jointly on February 16, 2023 at the Nograles Hall, Batasan Complex.

Rep. Ma. Alana Samantha T. Santos of the 3rd District, Cotabato Province acted as convenor of the Congressional representatives who are members of the AdCom. The meeting was presided by RDC XII Chairperson Cotabato Gov. Emmylou T. Mendoza.

The upgrading is in line with SOCCSKSARGEN’S development thrust for 2023-2028 and beyond, of accelerating international trade and commerce to increase import and export flow through the Makar Wharf.

The RDC XII AdCom and ExCom agreed that the accelerated expansion of economic activities at the Sub-Port of Dadiangas, which has jurisdiction over the port in General Santos City (Makar Wharf) demands its upgrading and conversion into a Principal Port of Entry.

Even only as a unit of the BoC Collection District No. XII, the generated revenues in 2021 and targeted collections in 2022 of the Sub-Port of Dadiangas were higher compared to other Collection Districts/ Principal Ports of Entry in the country (i.e. Aparri, Legazpi, Tacloban, and Surigao), hence, indicating its readiness and eligibility for upgrading and conversion.

Relatedly, the Congresspersons from SOCCSKSARGEN Region, namely: Deputy Speaker Raymond Democrito C. Mendoza (TUCP Party-List); Representatives Reynaldo S. Tamayo, Sr. (Angat Party-List); Loreto B. Acharon (Lone District-General Santos City); Rudy S. Caoagdan (2nd District, North Cotabato), Isidro D. Lumayag (1st District, South Cotabato), Peter B. Miguel (2nd District, South Cotabato), Joselito S. Sacdalan (1st District, North Cotabato), Princess Rihan M. Sakaluran (1st District, Sultan Kudarat), Ma. Alana Samantha T. Santos (3rd District, North Cotabato), Horacio P. Suansing, Jr. (2nd District, Sultan Kudarat), and Steve C. Solon (Lone District, Sarangani) agreed not only to support Joint RDC XII AdCom and ExCom Resolution No. 04, s. 2023 but to also pass a joint resolution in the Lower House supporting the separation of the Sub-Port of Dadiangas into an Independent Customs Collection District or Principal Port of Entry.

Gov. Talino-Mendoza also affirmed this saying that as Makar Wharf is developed it is just natural for it have its BOC Port upgraded. She also emphasized that the City Government of General Santos, in particular, must be prepared in this development aspiration being the host of Makar Wharf.