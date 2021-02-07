Kidapawan City suspends works on Monday following twin tremors

KIDAPAWAN CITY - The local government of Kidapawan today announced that works at the city hall will be suspended Monday morning following the earthquake that hit south-central Mindanao.

Below is the excerpt of Kidapawan LGU announcement.

Except those involving the provision of health, social welfare and emergency services, all offices of the City Government shall be physically closed tomorrow, February 8, 2021 from 8am to 12nn in order to give ample time for the inspection of the structural soundness of the City Hall building and other offices of the City Government.

Regular office operations shall resume at one o’clock in the afternoon (1:00pm). Should there be any need to extend work suspension, a separate announcement will me made.

The City Building Official and City Engineers are already on site for preliminary inspection. So far, no reported damage was noted.

At present, the City Mayor has ordered forced pre-emptive evacuation at Bowkanon, Brgy. Ilomavis and Mawig, Brgy. Balabag as a precaution against subsequent aftershocks.

Your City Government is on top of the situation and will provide updates as they come.

Meanwhile, the general public is urged not to panic and always maintain presence of mind at all times.