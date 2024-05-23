First class cadet welcomes Muslim woman into the country's premier military school

BAGUIO CITY - A First Class Female Cadet shakes the hand of a Muslim Fourth Class Cadet during the latter's recognition rites.

CDT 4CL AISHA MAMA is from Maguindanao, but she found a home on the hallowed grounds of PMA, in a community of diverse cultures but unified ideals. Here, she doesn't feel any different. She belongs. She is significant. She is family. Like everyone else in the Academy.

Extending her a symbolic handshake of acceptance and belongingness is CDT 1CL EMMYLOU MANUEL who hailed from Abra. From North to South, neither of them felt animosity and hostility despite cultural differences. There is only pure sisterhood.

Raising cultural awareness and teaching respect for cultural diversity are essential facets of development in the life of every PMA Cadet. From the grassroots of institutional learning, the Academy instills in the hearts and minds of our cadets the values of accepting and respecting those cultures that may be different from their own.

These values will go with them as a strong foundation, even as they leave PMA to go to their lines of duty where more and difficult differences exist.

Such values embedded in their character will continue to inspire them in the performance of their patriotic and professional duties, sealed with the beauty and strength of true love, commitment and excellence.