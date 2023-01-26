Kidapawan completes P4-M solar lighting project in 40 villages

KIDAPAWAN CITY - The city government here has completed the installation of PHP4 million solar lighting units in 40 villages, an official said Thursday.

Mayor Jose Paolo Evangelista said the project aims to provide lighting in secluded areas to keep communities safe.

“Our Task Force (TF) ‘Kahayag’ (light) has fully installed these units in the most strategic areas recommended by the respective barangay leaders," he said.

The TF Kahayag, composed of city engineer’s office personnel, completed the project on Wednesday, a year after it started. Each of the 40 villages was given 15 units of solar lights mounted in dimly-lit areas to deter crimes and accidents.

“This is also a proactive measure to thwart crimes in far-flung barangays due to the limited number of law enforcers deployed in those areas,” Evangelista said.

The project's allocation was sourced from the PHP23 million unexpended fund of the 20 percent Economic Development Fund o EDF of the city government for 2020-2022. (PNA)