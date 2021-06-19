Koronadal to open 300 more Covid-19 isolation beds

KORONADAL CITY – The city government will open next week a 300-bed isolation facility for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) patients, increasing its capacity to over 500.

City Mayor Eliordo Ogena said Friday the new isolation center, the fourth in the area and the biggest so far, is being put up at the Koronadal National Comprehensive High School (KNCHS) in Barangay Zone 4.

He said they fast-tracked the conversion of available rooms at the city’s biggest public secondary school in the wake of the continuing spike of Covid-19 cases in the area.

“It will be ready and operational by Monday,” Ogena said in the local government’s radio program “Tingog sang Pagsanyog.”

The city currently has two centralized isolation centers and an alternate facility that have a combined capacity of 262 beds, with 92 reported vacant as of Thursday.

Ogena said 70 of the 123 beds at the Marbel-1 Central Elementary School isolation center, and 96 of the 109 beds at the Koronadal Central Elementary School-1 have been utilized.

He said only four of the 30 beds at the home for the elderly of the Anawim-Koronadal Foundation Inc. were occupied.

The city reported 76 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday night, bringing its active infections to 544, the second-highest among the 49 cities and municipalities in Region 12 (Soccsksargen).