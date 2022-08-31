KPs receive recognition from PhilHealth 12

KORONADAL CITY - For adopting PhilHealth’s KonSulta (Konsultasyong Sulit at Tama), 37 accredited KONSULTA providers in SOCSKSSARGEN Region recently received Plaques of Recognition from PhilHealth XII in the City of Koronadal.

Seventeen are under LHIO Gen. Santos: the Rural Health Units (RHUs) of Polomolok, Apopong, Baluan, Bula, Calumpang, Fatima, Labangal, Tambler, West, Alabel, Glan, Malapatan, Malungon including Howard Hubbard, Hospital, Sarangani Provincial Hospital, St. Elizabeth Hospital, Inc. and St. Elizabeth Hospital-Alabel Satellite Clinic.

Eight of them are under the Local Health Insurance Office (LHIO) Koronadal: the Rural Health Units of Banga, Surallah, Norala, Lake Sebu, Sto Niño, Lake Sebu, T’boli and Tupi with the South Cotabato Provincial Hospital

Seven are under LHIO Kidapawan: RHUs of Carmen and Makilala with Kidapawan City Health Office including the CEM Medical Specialist Hospital, Kidapawan City Hospital, Midsayap Diagnostic Center and Hospital, Inc. and Makilala Medical Specialists Hospital, Inc.

Five are under LHIO Isulan: RHUs of Bagumbayan and Esperanza with Tacurong City Health Office including Sultan Kudarat District Hospital and Tomboc-Salayog

PhilHealth XII has also distributed three Plaques of Recognition to RHU Polomolok for being the first Health Care Facility to be accredited as KONSULTA Provider in the Region; RHU Sto Niño for having the highest number of first patient encounter and RHU Surallah for having the highest percentage (61%) of registered beneficiaries from its committed patient load.

PhilHealth XII Regional Vice President, Dr. Hector Zenon Leonardo P. Malate said that the nature and sources of primary health care is somewhat inadequate, imperfect but not hopeless.

“We need to strike the balance between the public’s quality of life and the connectivity to primary health care anywhere in the Philippines. By supporting KONSULTA program, we will also be supporting better quality of life for Filipinos,” Malate added.

In conclusion, he challenged the participants to synchronize our efforts across all levels and policy domains to empower each one of us in the coming years.