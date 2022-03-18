Lanao Norte radio commentator killed in knife attack

COTABATO CITY --- An attacker killed with a kitchen knife a radio commentator in Bacolod town in Lanao del Norte Thursday.

The cadaver of the 59-year-old Audrey Gaid Estrella of the 101.3 Grace Covenant FM in Bacolod, Lanao del Norte bore 15 stab wounds, one in the throat, indicating the brutality of the attacker.

In an initial report, the Bacolod Municipal Police Station said the victim, a widow, was found by relatives sprawled on the floor of their house in Purok 5 in the town proper of Bacolod.

Responding police probers said Estralla was possibly killed by an attacker between midnight Wednesday to 3:00 a.m. Thursday.

The local police and officials of the Lanao del Norte provincial police office are still clueless on who could have murdered Estralla and the real motive for the attack.