  Monday Oct, 30 2023 05:27:29 PM

Lanao Sur candidate for village chair slain in gun attack, suspect is his brother-rival candidate

NDBC BANTAY HALALAN 2023 • 13:15 PM Mon Oct 30, 2023
100
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez
The victim Madid Bao was injured after he was shot by his brother following an altercation. (Photo from Jalil Imam FB)

COTABATO CITY  – A candidate for village chair in Lanao del Sur shot dead by rival who was his bother following an altercation inside the voting precinct in Butig, Lanao del Sur.

Lanao del Sur police provincial director Colonel Robert Daculan identified the victim as Madid Bao, a candidate for village chairman of Barangay Poktan.

Madid is the husband of the incumbent and last-termer village chairwoman Conaipa Bao.  He died while being transported to the Amai Pakpak Medical Center in Marawi City.

The shooting incident at about 7 a.m.

Madid is running for the village's top post against his brother, Jamael.

The Butig PNP said Jamael was inside the voting precinct in Barangay Poktan when Madid arrived and confronted him about why he was inside the precinct.

A heated argument ensued. Jamael sought the help of police and soldiers nearby, telling them his brother had a caliber 45 pistol.

This angered Madid and hit Jamael in the head using his pistol.  Jamael grabbed the pistol and a scuffle ensued until the pistol went off, hitting Madid in his chest.

Relatives and supporters rushed Madid to the hospital.

In nearby Bayabao Central School, also in Butig, Lanao del Sur, two voters were shot dead by still unidentified gunmen before 7 a.m.

Police have launched a manhunt. 

 

 

 

