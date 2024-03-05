  Tuesday Mar, 05 2024 02:53:17 PM

Lanao Sur drug peddler nabbed, P476K shabu seized

Breaking News • 06:45 AM Tue Mar 5, 2024
PRO-BAR news release

CAMP SK PENDATUN, Maguindanao Norte - Joint police operatives arrested a suspected drug peddler ang seized from him over P476,000 worth of prohibited drugs during law enforcement operation in Brgy. Dilimbayan, Maguing, Lanao Del Sur.

Citing the reports from Lanao Del Sur PPO, drug suspect was successfully arrested after a meticulous month-long case and surveillance.

Recovered from the suspect two pieces of heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets of suspected shabu worth P340,000 and P136,000, respectively. Also seized were marked money.

Further, an actual physical inventory of pieces of evidence was carried out in front of the witnesses, including the Elected Vice Mayor Hon. Mohammad Fahad M Hadji Malic, DOJ official, and the media representative.

The arrested suspect is now in the custody of Provincial Headquarters LDS PPO for documentation while charges for violation of RA 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 are being prepared to be filed against him.

BARMM Regional Director Brig. Gen. Allan Nobleza lauded the operatives' efforts in apprehending drug peddlers.

“There will be no let-up in the fight of drugs. Kahit pa holiday or normal na araw, patuloy pa din ang ating mga kapulisan upang sugpuin ang illegal na droga at kriminalidad sa rehiyon ng Bangsamoro," he added.

Lanao Sur drug peddler nabbed, P476K shabu seized

